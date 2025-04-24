Trump targets diversity and accreditation in new education orders

President Donald Trump signed new executive orders on Wednesday to reshape U.S. education policy. He directed stricter oversight of universities and the agencies that accredit them. His aim is to roll back diversity programs and increase control over academic institutions.

One order focuses on enforcing rules that require universities to disclose foreign financial ties. Another seeks to reform how colleges are accredited, impacting access to federal student aid. These changes reflect Trump’s broader push to challenge what he calls “wokeness” in education.

Additionally, Trump targeted equity policies in K-12 schools. He ordered the Education Department to reverse rules promoting racial fairness in discipline, claiming they harm non-minority students. Critics say this move undermines efforts to create equal learning environments.

These actions come amid rising tensions between the White House and top universities like Harvard. Concerns about foreign influence, especially from China, have reignited debates over transparency and national security in higher education.