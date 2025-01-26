CM Punjab stresses importance of clean, renewable energy

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has underscored the crucial role of clean and renewable energy for the survival of our planet, calling it an urgent necessity of our time.

In her message on the International Day of Clean Energy, being celebrated on Sunday, the CM stated, “Clean and renewable energy is vital for our survival and the need of the hour.” She reaffirmed Punjab’s commitment to phasing out fossil fuels and ushering in a new era of clean and green energy.

To modernize the province’s energy infrastructure, she introduced the CM solar panel program, which aims to replace traditional energy sources with sustainable alternatives. “The CM solar panel program will ease the economic burden on citizens and bring a revolution to the energy sector,” she noted.

Additionally, the government has launched a solarization project for agricultural tube wells, ensuring that farmers have access to affordable and clean energy for their agricultural needs. “This initiative will provide farmers with sustainable, cost-effective energy, boosting agricultural productivity,” the CM remarked.

Addressing the transport sector, the CM highlighted significant steps taken to introduce clean energy solutions. “We are introducing the E-Vehicle regime in Punjab to reduce smoke and pollution,” she stated.

In a bid to promote eco-friendly transportation among students, Maryam Nawaz revealed that e-bikes have been distributed to students. These bikes are not only environmentally friendly but also help reduce fuel costs. “These e-bikes will empower students to live a green and cost-efficient lifestyle,” she added.

On the public transport front, Punjab has recently procured 27 electric buses, with plans to order 500 more, marking a significant shift toward electrified public transportation. “This will further reduce emissions and improve the public transport system in the province,” the CM said.

Maryam Nawaz also spoke about the government’s pioneering approach in introducing Pakistan’s first-ever comprehensive environmental policy, where clean energy is a core focus. “Clean energy is a key component of this policy, aimed at safeguarding the environment for future generations,” she emphasized.

The CM further noted that several government offices, including the Chief Minister’s office, have already transitioned to renewable energy sources. “This shift will cut down energy consumption and set an example for other departments to follow,” she remarked. “Clean energy guarantees a bright and secure future for generations to come,” she concluded.

Security Forces

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the security forces for their remarkable achievement in eliminating 30 terrorists during three successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In her statement issued on Sunday, the CM praised the courage, professionalism, and dedication of the security forces, emphasizing that their unwavering efforts are vital in ensuring national security. She reiterated that the entire nation stands united with the security forces in the fight against terrorism, highlighting the collective resolve to eradicate this menace from Pakistan.

CM Maryam Nawaz acknowledged the sacrifices made by the security forces, noting that their bravery is a source of inspiration and pride for the nation.

Loans

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says loans under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme will be granted purely on merit.

In a statement issued on Sunday, she said those receiving a loan of Rs1.5 million will only have to repay principal amount in installments of Rs14,000 per month over nine years.

Under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme, over 5,000 houses are nearing completion and construction of houses has begun with loans provided in phase two.

The verification of applications received on the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” portal is being carried out by three independent microfinance institutions.

As per the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the target is to construct 100,000 houses within a year and 500,000 houses within five years.

Maryam Nawaz has emphasised the importance of achieving the objectives of the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” project.