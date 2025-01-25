Punjab Gov expresses disappointment over alliance with PML-N, warns of split

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed his discontent with the current political alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), describing the experience as disappointing.

In a meeting with a delegation of a local organization, the Governor stated that if the partnership continues to falter, it could mark the end of their alliance.

Governor Haider Khan emphasized that the present government is only functioning due to the support of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), adding that hasty government decisions have often led to complications.

He voiced frustration over the non-implementation of his party’s demands, despite being a key ally in the coalition. “The alliance with the PML-N has not yielded the expected results,” said Haider Khan. “If this alliance fails to deliver this time, we will part ways forever.”

The Governor also addressed the current political deadlock, acknowledging the role both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government have played in stalling negotiations. He stated that the performance of the government should ultimately be judged by the people of Pakistan.

In addition, Governor Haider Khan affirmed the importance of minority rights, underlining that Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees equal rights for all citizens, regardless of their background. He also praised the work of the USA-based organization for its humanitarian efforts and stressed the need to encourage such initiatives. “The great people working for the betterment of humanity deserve recognition and support,” Haider Khan concluded.