PPP leader Faryal Talpur acquitted in fake accounts case

The Special Court (Offences in Banks) has acquitted PPP Leader Faryal Talpur in the Fake Accounts case after a thorough review of the evidence and final charge sheet.

The court found no incriminating evidence against her, concluding that the Rs. 30 million attributed to her was a legitimate business transaction.

According to investigation, the amount was part of a documented sale of sugarcane from her family farms to Omni Group sugar mills, which was verified under “Zardari Group Pvt. Ltd.”

Based on the investigation, her name was placed in Column No. 2 of the charge sheet, marking her as “not sent up for trial.”

The court also addressed the status of other accused individuals in the case.

Five accused, including Aslam Masood, Noreen Sultan, Kiran Aman, Naseer Abdullah Hussain Lootah, and Syed Hussain Faisal Shah Jamote, became approvers and will serve as witnesses.

Six others were found to be involved in separate criminal activities during the inquiry, and proceedings against them have been initiated separately.

Additionally, two accused, Bilal Shaikh and Muhammad Iqbal Arain, passed away during the trial, leading to the closure of their cases.

The court noted that the investigative process was conducted fairly and objectively, particularly in reassessing Mrs. Talpur’s role, where her claims were verified through evidence and testimonies.

Accepting the final charge sheet, the court canceled the sureties of those not sent for trial and discharged their bonds.