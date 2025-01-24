Livia unveils global beauty rituals and shares secrets that truly transform

As a fashion analyst, Livia Gueissaz has always been at the forefront of trends.

But this time, she’s taken on a global beauty experiment to uncover the most effective rituals and remedies from 10 different cultures. From the hammams of Turkey to the rainforests of Brazil, Livia dives into the heart of traditional beauty practices to reveal not just what works but why these rituals endure in her own already famous sentence: “If it’s not to take risks, don’t invite me to the party.”

For months, Livia immersed herself in practices that blend heritage with innovation, revealing the secrets behind radiant skin, healthy hair and overall wellness.

“Beauty is a universal language, but how we express it is as diverse as the cultures we come from. This journey was about connecting with that diversity and uncovering timeless lessons in self-care,” Livia shares.

JAPAN: THE GLOW OF KESH?SUI HYDRATING ESSENCES — in Japan, beauty isn’t just a ritual; it’s a philosophy of care and respect. Livia embraced kesh?sui, a lightweight hydrating essence that has been a cornerstone of Japanese skincare for centuries. Rich in soothing botanicals and antioxidants, this product preps the skin to absorb serums and moisturisers more effectively. Livia marveled at how this simple step transformed her routine: “It’s like feeding your skin a glass of water before a meal-everything else just works better.” Combined with the Japanese tradition of facial massages for lymphatic drainage, this ritual left her with a glowing, plump complexion.

MOROCCO: ARGAN OIL’S GOLDEN TRANSFORMATION — Morocco’s argan oil, often called “liquid gold,” is harvested from the nuts of argan trees found exclusively in the country’s arid regions. During her visit, Livia met artisans who hand-pressed the oil using ancient techniques. Known for its high concentration of vitamin E and essential fatty acids, argan oil is a versatile elixir used for hair, skin and nails. “It’s incredible how something so luxurious comes from such a humble, traditional process,” Livia shared. She loved using it as an overnight hair mask, waking up to soft, glossy strands and deeply hydrated skin.

INDIA: RADIANCE THROUGH TURMERIC MASKS — in India, turmeric has been a staple in Ayurvedic beauty for over 4,000 years. Livia explored the vibrant spice’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties through traditional ubtan masks made with turmeric, chickpea flour and milk. These masks, often used by brides before weddings, brighten the skin and tone. “There’s something so grounding about applying a recipe passed down through generations,” Livia remarked. After just a few uses, her complexion glowed and she became a convert to turmeric’s multifaceted magic.

FRANCE: THE BEAUTY OF VINOTHÉRAPIE — while exploring French beauty traditions, Livia discovered the lesser-known ritual of vinothérapie-a spa treatment that uses grape-derived products to rejuvenate the skin. Rooted in the vineyards of Bordeaux, this luxurious experience includes exfoliation with crushed grape seeds, hydration from grape seed oil and antioxidant-rich facials featuring extracts from grape skins. Livia was captivated by how this ritual combines indulgence with nature, leaving her skin refreshed, radiant, and subtly scented with the essence of French vineyards.

BRAZIL: AÇAI-INFUSED YOUTHFULNESS — the lush rainforests of Brazil offer a wealth of natural beauty remedies, with açai berries leading the pack. Packed with antioxidants, these tiny purple fruits are a favorite in skincare for combating free radicals and promoting a youthful glow. Livia visited a local spa in Rio de Janeiro where açai pulp was blended into face masks and body scrubs. “I could feel my skin waking up with every application,” Livia enthused. The treatments left her skin vibrant and refreshed, mirroring the vitality of Brazil’s colorful culture.

SOUTH KOREA: RICE WATER RADIANCE — in South Korea, beauty rituals are elevated to an art form, and Livia uncovered a centuries-old tradition still beloved today: rice water treatments. After washing rice, the cloudy water is saved and used as a gentle facial rinse to brighten and soften the skin. Packed with vitamins, minerals and amino acids, this natural toner hydrates deeply, boosting skin elasticity. “It’s incredible how something so simple can transform your complexion,” Livia remarked. She incorporated rice water alongside serums, sheet masks, and essences, fully immersing herself in Korea’s multi-step skincare magic.

SCANDINAVIA: BIRCH SAP REVIVAL — in Scandinavia, beauty is rooted in sustainability and nature, and birch sap is a hidden gem in their rituals. When visiting a fitness retreat in Finland, Livia discovered this nutrient-rich sap, harvested in early spring. Used as a natural toner, birch sap hydrates, soothes irritation, and provides a radiant glow. “It’s like giving your skin a drink of pure forest,” Livia described. The simplicity of this practice, paired with cold-pressed oils for moisture, epitomizes Scandinavian beauty’s harmony with nature.

GREECE: OLIVE OIL’S NATURAL ENHANCEMENTS — in Greece, olive oil is more than a culinary staple-it’s a beauty hero with roots in ancient rituals. Livia learned how Greeks use this liquid gold as a multi-tasking marvel for their skin and hair. After a visit to an olive grove in Crete, she tried an olive oil hair treatment paired with a scalp massage. “The richness of the oil makes your hair feel nourished from the roots to the tips,” Livia shared. She also used it as a natural makeup remover, marveling at its ability to cleanse without stripping the skin.

TURKEY: HAMMAM EXFOLIATION FOR RADIANCE — a visit to a traditional hammam in Istanbul introduced Livia to the transformative art of deep exfoliation. Wrapped in warm steam, her skin was exfoliated with black soap and a Kese mitt, leaving it silky smooth. “This wasn’t just skincare-it was a reset for my entire body and soul,” she reflected. The hammam ritual, deeply rooted in Turkish culture, is as much about relaxation and renewal as it is about beauty.

WEST AFRICA: SHEA BUTTER’S LUXURIOUS MOISTURE — in Ghana and Nigeria, shea butter is cherished as a deeply hydrating balm for skin and hair. Livia visited local cooperatives where women handcraft this butter from shea nuts. Rich in vitamins A and E, shea butter is known for its ability to soothe dryness and enhance elasticity. “There’s an incredible power in this tradition,” Livia remarked. She used shea butter as a nightly moisturiser, waking up to soft, nourished skin.

Beyond trying these treatments, Livia worked with local experts to understand the cultural significance behind each ritual. “The beauty of these practices isn’t just in the results but in the stories they tell about the people and places they come from,” she says.

While exploring global beauty secrets, Livia discovered that the real power lies in the simplicity and consistency of these rituals:

“These rituals didn’t just change my skin-they changed how I see beauty itself,” Livia remarks. Livia is working closely on Amazon’s sustainability projects, advocating for preserving traditional craftsmanship and natural resources. Her passion for responsible beauty aligns seamlessly with her journey through global rituals.

“Beauty is not just what you see in the mirror. It’s how you care for yourself and the world around you,” Livia says.