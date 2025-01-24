UMT shortlisted for Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2025

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) has been shortlisted for the highly esteemed Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2025 in the category of “Leadership and Management Team of the Year.” This recognition makes UMT the only Pakistani university to be selected in this category, marking a significant achievement on the global stage.

On this remarkable accomplishment, President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad expressed his pride, stating, UMT’s nomination for the Asia Awards is not just a moment of pride for our institution but for the entire nation. We have successfully elevated Pakistan’s name on an international platform, he added.

Ibrahim Murad congratulated the entire UMT family, emphasizing that this recognition is a testament to the university’s relentless commitment, hard work and dedication. Murad further expressed optimism about future opportunities for further global recognition and emphasized that UMT’s continuous pursuit of excellence will remain at the forefront of its mission.

The Awards Asia recognize UMT for its outstanding leadership and management practices. According to Times Higher Education (THE) rankings, UMT is also ranked among the top 801-1000 universities globally. The selection for the Asia Awards is based on key criteria such as innovation in leadership, measurable outcomes, and improvements in organizational practices.

The winners of the Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2025 will be announced in April and UMT looks forward to competing for this prestigious recognition.