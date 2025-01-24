Islamabad Sister City Initiative Team Meets Vietnamese Ambassador to Discuss Collaborative Opportunities at Vietnam Expo 2025

Islamabad, Pakistan – The core team of the Islamabad Sister City Initiative Project, led by Mr. Sajid Iqbal, Mr. Sadat Chaudhary, and Ms. Meherin Tariq, met with the Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, to discuss potential collaboration opportunities at the upcoming 34th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2025). The fair is scheduled to take place from April 2 to April 5, 2025, at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre in Vietnam.

The primary focus of the meeting was to explore avenues for enhancing the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Vietnam, particularly in the context of fostering sister city ties between Islamabad and Hanoi. Both sides discussed a wide range of initiatives that could deepen mutual cooperation in various fields.

Key areas of collaboration identified during the meeting included the establishment of Education Exchange Programs, which would provide platforms for knowledge sharing and educational partnerships between students, teachers, and institutions in both countries. This initiative aims to promote a better understanding of each other’s cultures and educational systems.

In addition, the two sides emphasized the importance of Cultural Exchange Programs designed to encourage cultural immersion activities, thereby fostering goodwill and a deeper connection between the people of Pakistan and Vietnam. Such programs are seen as a vital tool for promoting mutual respect and understanding.

The discussions also highlighted Economic Development and Trade Opportunities, particularly focusing on Pakistan’s participation in Vietnam Expo 2025. This event will provide a significant opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its business potential and explore new avenues for trade and investment between the two nations.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to building a strong, lasting partnership. The discussions underscored the importance of cooperation in areas of shared interest, which will not only strengthen trade relations but also enhance educational, cultural, and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Vietnam.

This strategic dialogue marks a significant step toward establishing a long-term and multifaceted partnership, aligning with the broader goals of the Islamabad Sister City Initiative.