Iran and US set to resume nuclear talks in Rome amid rising tensions

Iran and the United States will hold a new round of nuclear talks this Saturday in Rome. This marks the fourth round of discussions aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, which had promised sanctions relief in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear programme. Talks will follow a separate meeting on Friday between Iranian officials and European powers—Britain, France, and Germany.

Despite some progress during earlier talks in Oman, major disagreements remain. The key issues include the lifting of US sanctions and Iran’s nuclear activities. Western nations suspect Iran seeks nuclear weapons, while Iran maintains its programme is peaceful. Tensions have increased as the October expiration of the 2015 UN resolution nears.

Iran has criticized what it calls threats and economic pressure from European countries, insisting that diplomacy should continue without force or blackmail. Still, the decision to engage all signatories before meeting the US shows Tehran’s interest in a broader diplomatic solution.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran remain high. Although Iran wants talks to stay focused on the nuclear issue, past exchanges—including a letter from former US President Trump warning of military action—highlight the wider risks if diplomacy fails.