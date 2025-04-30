Kolkata fotel fire kills 15, sparks safety concerns

A deadly fire broke out at the Rituraj Hotel in Kolkata, killing at least 15 people and injuring several others. The blaze started on Tuesday evening on the first floor, where construction work was ongoing and windows had been sealed. Thick smoke filled the six-storey building, causing many guests to suffocate before they could escape.

Police and rescue teams saved multiple people from upper floors and the rooftop. However, several were seen clinging to narrow ledges and windows to flee the flames. One man died trying to escape down a rainwater pipe, while another jumped from the terrace and lost his life. About a dozen victims with burns are now receiving treatment.

Kolkata Police Chief Manoj Verma said the hotel had 88 guests when the fire erupted and described it as a “gas chamber.” He confirmed that an investigation has begun to find out the cause. Witnesses claimed plastic panels may have worsened the fire, which is now fully extinguished, with cooling operations underway.

The tragedy raised serious concerns about safety in low-cost hotels and illegal construction practices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and wished a quick recovery to the injured. Meanwhile, local leaders blamed negligence and called for stricter enforcement of fire safety rules in congested urban areas.