Gold prices drop sharply by thousands in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan dropped sharply today, bringing relief to buyers after a recent price hike. The sudden decrease came just one day after prices had gone up. Now, the cost of gold is significantly lower across the country.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs3,400 per tola, reaching Rs345,800. The price of 10 grams of gold also dropped by Rs2,915, now standing at Rs296,467. These reductions show a clear shift in the local market.

At the same time, the international gold market also saw a dip. The price of gold fell by $34, making it $3,276 per ounce. This global trend played a role in lowering prices in Pakistan as well.

While this is good news for buyers, the market remains unstable. Traders and investors will now watch closely for future changes in both local and global gold rates.