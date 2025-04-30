Rain, storms, and heat: Mixed weather to hit Pakistan till may 4

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms in many parts of the country starting today. This rainy spell is expected to last until May 4. Areas like Islamabad, Murree, Galiyat, upper Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will likely receive showers. According to PMD, some places might also see heavy rain and even hailstorms during this period.

In addition, from May 2 to May 5, southern Punjab and parts of Balochistan may also experience rainfall. Cities like Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Sanghar, and Umerkot are expected to have scattered showers. People living in these areas should prepare for sudden changes in weather and possible disruptions.

At the same time, a severe heatwave has hit parts of Sindh, causing temperatures to rise dangerously high. Nawabshah recorded the highest temperature at 49°C, while Rahim Yar Khan, Khairpur, Padidan, Rohri, and Dadu reached 48°C. Hyderabad and Bahawalpur saw 45°C, and Multan recorded 44°C. Other major cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar also saw temperatures over 39°C.

Authorities have warned the public to stay careful during this extreme weather. They advise people to stay hydrated and avoid going out during the hottest parts of the day. Officials also urge citizens to follow weather updates closely and take steps to protect themselves from heat and storms.