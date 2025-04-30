Flights to Gilgit, Skardu cancelled as Pakistan boosts airspace security

Pakistan has increased airspace security after rising tensions with India, especially following a recent incident in Pahalgam. As a result, all commercial flights to and from Gilgit and Skardu were cancelled on Wednesday. Authorities called the move precautionary, aimed at keeping the airspace safe during this sensitive time. Airports across the country are now under high alert.

Air traffic control is closely watching all flights, including those operated by foreign airlines. Special focus is on flights arriving from India or operated by Indian carriers. Clearance for any suspicious aircraft now requires high-level approval. Indian airlines remain banned, while others face tighter checks.

Moreover, air traffic controllers at major airports like Lahore have received strict new orders. They must ask pilots of suspicious flights for air defence clearance numbers. No aircraft can take off without complete documents and verified IDs. These rules apply to all pilots and flight operators.

Security inside airports has also been stepped up. Every staff member must carry valid ID cards at all times. Those without proper identification are not allowed inside. Security forces like ASF and police are working together to stay ready for any emergency. This coordination aims to ensure quick and smooth responses during high-risk situations.