Pakistan blocks indian websites in tit-for-tat move: Faisal Vawda

Senator Faisal Vawda has confirmed that Pakistan has blocked Indian websites in response to India’s recent online actions. He shared the update in a post on social media platform X. Vawda said this was a direct reply to India’s unfair moves. He made it clear that Pakistan will not stay silent.

Earlier, India had blocked the Government of Pakistan’s official X account and some Pakistani YouTube channels. These steps were taken after the Pahalgam incident in Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan sees this as an unjust act without any proof. In return, Pakistan blocked Indian websites in a similar manner.

Vawda stated that every Indian action will receive a stronger answer from Pakistan. He added, “This is just the beginning. The real response will come with interest.” His words reflect the rising digital tension between the two countries. Social media users are also reacting strongly to this news.

As digital spaces become part of political battles, both nations are now using the internet to send messages. Pakistan’s move shows it will respond to India in every field, including online platforms. The situation remains tense, and more digital steps may follow from both sides.