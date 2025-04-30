Aakash Chopra questions Punjab King’s loyalty to Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell’s poor performance in IPL 2025 has raised doubts about his place in Punjab Kings’ playing XI. The Australian batter has managed only 48 runs in six innings, averaging just eight with a strike rate under 100. Maxwell’s best performance was a mere 30 runs against Rajasthan Royals earlier this month, further highlighting his struggles.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned Punjab Kings’ continued reliance on Maxwell despite his underwhelming form. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra wondered whether the franchise would continue to back the 36-year-old for their upcoming match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chopra noted that Punjab Kings has already tried different approaches, but Maxwell has failed to perform.

Chopra also praised the team’s opening batters, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, for their exciting performances in IPL 2025. He highlighted the form of captain Shreyas Iyer but mentioned that fans expect a bigger knock from him. Chopra emphasized that the Punjab Kings’ opening combination is one of the most exciting in the tournament this season.

Punjab Kings, currently ranked fifth on the IPL 2025 points table, will face bottom-ranked CSK in their next match. With five wins and three defeats from nine matches, Punjab Kings will be hoping for a strong performance to continue their push for the playoffs.