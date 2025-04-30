US steps in to ease tensions between Pakistan and India

The United States has taken diplomatic steps to ease rising tensions between Pakistan and India. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to hold talks with the foreign ministers of both countries within the next 24 hours. This follows escalating tensions after an attack in Pahalgam, Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people on April 22.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that Washington is urging both countries to avoid further escalation. Rubio emphasized that diplomacy must take priority, and he has encouraged other leaders to engage with Pakistan and India. The US is focusing on reducing the risk of conflict and ensuring regional stability.

The attack in Pahalgam prompted India to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a significant water-sharing agreement between the two nations. In retaliation, Pakistan threatened to suspend the 1972 Simla Agreement and closed its airspace to Indian flights. Meanwhile, Pakistan has strongly denied involvement in the attack and called for an independent investigation.

Pakistan’s Information Minister, Atta Tarar, has warned of the possibility of an Indian military strike in the next 24 to 36 hours. Tarar criticized India’s approach and stressed the need for restraint to avoid destabilizing the region further. Pakistan has suffered greatly from terrorism and has urged both sides to focus on peace.