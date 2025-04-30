Federal health minister to provide treatment for two children sent back from India

The Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, has announced that the treatment for two children sent back from India without medical care will be covered by the government. The children, who suffer from heart conditions, were returning from India where they had gone for treatment. However, due to the political situation following the Pahalgam attack, India ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave the country, including those seeking medical help.

Shahid Ali, the father of the children, had appealed to the government for assistance after his children were sent back without receiving the necessary treatment. The Minister responded by assuring that the treatment would be provided at government expense within Pakistan. This decision comes as part of the government’s commitment to support those in need during difficult times.

The health ministry has also directed the Director-General of Health to provide immediate help to the family. This includes facilitating their medical treatment and ensuring they receive proper care. The government is taking steps to make sure the children’s health is prioritized and that they receive the best available treatment.

Additionally, the Prime Minister’s House has been in touch with the health ministry, reinforcing its support for the family’s case. This swift intervention highlights the government’s determination to help citizens in distress, especially in cross-border healthcare issues.