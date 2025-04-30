Massive Rs40 billion scam uncovered in KP government accounts

A major financial scandal has come to light in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over Rs40 billion were stolen from government bank accounts. Authorities call it one of Pakistan’s biggest scams ever. So far, they have frozen around 50 accounts and widened the investigation. Shockingly, the stolen amount is still growing.

Investigators found a dumper driver named Mumtaz with Rs4.5 billion in his account. He had created a fake construction company. Around Rs7 billion passed through his accounts in suspicious transactions. Moreover, nearly 1,000 fake checks were issued from district accounts. Evidence also links powerful politicians and top officials to the fraud.

This scam was mostly carried out through the Communication and Works Department. Officials used fake documents, inflated bills, and false securities. They misused an official account meant for development project payments. Bank staff also broke laws by moving public funds into private accounts. These actions clearly violated finance and anti-corruption rules.

NAB began the probe after receiving serious reports from Upper Kohistan. They seized records and questioned 30 people. So far, they’ve frozen over Rs10 billion more. Many officials, contractors, and bank workers are under review. As the case unfolds, more shocking details and high-profile names may come out.