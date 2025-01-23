Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Zhob

Security forces have neutralised six terrorists in Balochistan’s Zhob district while they were trying to infiltrate into the province through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “On [the] night of 22/23 January, movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District.”

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, six khwarij were sent to hell,” it said, referring to the term used by the state for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement added that following the operation, the forces also recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives. “Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders & eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it said.

Earlier this week, the ISPR revealed that on Jan 11, security forces had killed an Afghan national – involved in terrorism inside Pakistan – during an operation in Zhob. “The individual was identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, Son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan, resident of Village Bilorai, District Wazekhwa, Paktika Province, Afghanistan,” the ISPR had said. The statement added that Ahmedkhel’s body was handed over to Afghan officials on Monday after necessary procedural formalities.

“Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan,” it had added.