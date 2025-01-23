UN resident coordinator pledges support for women empowerment

The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace (FOSPAH), Ms. Fauzia Viqar on Thursday held meeting with Mohamed Yahya, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, to explore avenues for collaboration and strategic partnership. Pakistani cuisine recipes

The discussions focused on collaboration to promote awareness and prevention of harassment of women and transgendered persons in Pakistan. Strengthening victim support mechanisms, including the provision of legal support and establishing an effective referral mechanism to ensure holistic care for victims of harassment, was discussed and mechanisms for expanding outreach to underserved and remote areas of Pakistan were decided.