The ‘Glory Days’ Are Over – I

The clock striking 12 at noon yesterday signified more than a passing of the torch.

For many Americans, this past election was a revenge vote against the global conditions seen over the course of the past four years under (and blamed mostly on) former President Joe Biden. The promise of democracy fulfilled its prophecy and re-elected President Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

For his voters, it means lower costs, job security, and more ‘respect’ on a global level for America. But in reality, certain eventual conditions are what led to some of the troubles of the previous presidency. Recovering from a Global Pandemic, bringing back the Global Economy from a recession, and keeping America’s interests (and upholding democracy) through Russia’s War on Ukraine, were just some of the many responsibilities of the Biden Administration. Inflation was down to an all-time low this past year, and interest rates were also cooling following multiple reassurances in the health of the American Jobs market.

But now that the era of investing in America-American energy, American crops, and the American people-is now over, there’s a long way to go and perhaps an even uphill challenge for Democrats to combat some of the unconscionable changes to take place in just the first 100 days of the 2nd Trump Administration.

On a global level, world leaders are sending messages of hope of continued friendship, as Trump reiterated in his inaugural address, his commitment to “America First.”

In his inaugural address, President Trump vowed to keep drilling and end the EV Mandate, as well as other Green Mandates, put in place over the past few years, to combat global warming. Of course, a major part of his campaign promises, to end the Green Transition and give fuel to the people who believe climate change isn’t real, and catastrophic events (even on US territory), is directly related to ‘space lasers’.

Another campaign promise-was pardoning the individuals who stormed the US Capitol Building on January 6th, 2021. These were the rioters who Trump incited to hinder the certification process of then President-elect Biden. And without a doubt, he fulfilled his promise. Over 1500 individuals in federal and state prisons facing jail time for federal crimes, are now either completely pardoned or commuted to leave prison in the near future.

On an alternate front, Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and is changing historical cultural sites and landmark names to signify more ‘American Greatness’, and all this, again, on his very first day.

Trump has also reinstated Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, which doesn’t come close to the other outrageous action, of the US withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement and the WHO on the same day. Both are a major setback in the fight for a safer world, and America’s previous commitment to maintaining a pre-industrial warming at below 2 degrees.

"The bond between Europe and the United States has been a cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity for decades. It will not be without its challenges, but I know that Europe will be ready to work for a positive outcome for all," said EU Parliament President.

In total, Day 1 featured undoing 78 of President Biden’s actions. And again, this speaks to a very uphill challenge for Democrats hoping to take back the White House, and both branches of Congress, in 2028. While the void left by Vice President Harris, is yet to be filled, Democrats are looking for a message to unite around, given the undeniable (yet unfortunate) reality of Trump’s popularity.

Democrats are looking to figure out when to find common ground with Republicans and when to oppose Trump’s unhinged policies and statements. Just yesterday, the Senate voted to unanimously approve Senator Marco Rubio’s nomination as Secretary of State. Democrats, with a DNC chair election coming up, and announcements for major midterm races upcoming, need to define their strategy and unite around a single candidate-and that candidate should be Kamala Harris.

She clearly had the support of her party this last cycle, and despite beliefs that she couldn’t unite the overall electorate-she certainly has potential in a long-term campaign to see through a Harris administration.

There will always be a voice of opposition to those who expect their power goes unchecked. While this era of right-wing extremism may become the norm for a while, the pendulum will swing back.

(To Be Concluded)

The writer is a columnist and a linguistic activist.