Pakistan to host wildlife photography exhibition

In a remarkable opportunity for nature enthusiasts and conservation advocates, the British High Commission is bringing the renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition to Pakistan.

This event marks the 60th anniversary of the esteemed competition, showcasing the Grand Title winning entries that highlight the urgent narrative of a planet under pressure.

The exhibition features 18 stunning images that span various categories, including underwater photography, photojournalism, mammal behaviour, and urban wildlife.

With Pakistan grappling with significant climate issues, the exhibition aims to foster dialogue on environmental protection and inspire individuals and communities to take action.

Visitors can experience the exhibition at the British Council libraries in Karachi and Lahore. The Karachi library will host the exhibition from January 25 to January 31, while the Lahore library will open its doors from February 11 to February 21.