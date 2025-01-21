Fahad Mustafa auctions ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ bike!

The iconic bike from the hit drama ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum,’ which played a central role in the storyline, has now been used to serve a greater purpose.

Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa recently auctioned off the cherished bike in Dubai for 46,000 dirhams, with all proceeds donated to Indus Hospital Karachi.

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ was a cultural phenomenon in Pakistan, with its relatable characters, memorable scenes, and iconic props leaving an indelible mark on pop culture.

Fahad Mustafa, who played a lead role in the drama, shared how the bike had been a constant companion throughout the series.

By auctioning the bike, Fahad Mustafa aimed to give back to the community. The funds raised will support Indus Hospital Karachi, a facility known for providing free healthcare to those in need.

The actor took to social media to announce the auction, sharing a memorable clip from the drama that showcased the bike’s significance in the story. Fans were quick to praise Mustafa for his generous initiative, with many expressing admiration for his commitment to giving back.

The auction video revealed the bike being sold in Dubai, attracting significant attention from fans and collectors alike.

Fahad Mustafa’s gesture has been lauded widely, with fans applauding his use of the drama’s legacy to support a noble cause. The actor continues to inspire, not only through his work in entertainment but also through his charitable efforts.