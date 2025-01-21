No major political shifts expected with new US administration, says Siddiqui

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee, believed that the new US administration wwill not cause major disruption in the country’s political landscape.

Speaking at the Parliament House, Irfan Siddiqui affirmed that Pakistan is and has always been an independent and sovereign nation. He highlighted that global leadership is ever-changing, with presidents constantly changing. He further noted that international relations are based on nations, not individuals.

He has rejected media reports claiming that the government has decided against forming a judicial commission, calling them “totally unfounded.”

Regarding the ongoing talks between the government and PTI, Siddiqui shared that the PTI’s draft proposal was promptly shared with seven allied parties as soon as it was received.

He further mentioned that the allied parties are consulting with their leadership and will soon hold a meeting of the sub-committee to discuss the proposal in detail.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the ongoing talks between the government and PTI are still in the early stages. He also mentioned that the seven allied parties will present their positions within the next two to three days.