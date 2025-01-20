Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Monday. At close, the currency settled at 278.65 for a gain of Re0.06 against the greenback. During the previous week, the rupee recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar as it depreciated Re0.13 or 0.05% in the inter-bank market. The local unit closed at 278.71, against 278.58 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).