PM warns against negligence in Hajj preparations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued strict directives for the special preparations of Hajj 2025, emphasising that no negligence in serving the pilgrims will be tolerated.

According to media reports, the prime minister presided over a review meeting regarding Hajj 2025 preparations. He reiterated that pilgrims are Allah’s guests, and ensuring their comfort is the government’s top priority.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Chaudhry Salik Hussain and senior officials attended the meeting. They were briefed on the progress of the Hajj Fund, which is now in its final stages. Officials informed the prime minister that, like the previous year, SIM cards for pilgrims will be provided from Pakistan, and the Hajj Mobile Application will continue to function to assist them during their pilgrimage.

During the briefing, the prime minister directed that a comprehensive report on Hajj preparations be presented in the coming days. He also stressed that highly reputed officers should be appointed for Hajj duties, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the process.

Shehbaz Sharif further instructed authorities to provide top-tier training facilities for Hajj 2025 pilgrims, ensuring that they are well-prepared before their journey.

The prime minister emphasised that pilgrims’ housing, transportation, and other facilities should be meticulously planned and executed. He further underscored that the selection of assistants for the pilgrims must be done transparently and based on merit.

Concluding the meeting, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his commitment to facilitating the pilgrims, stating, “Pilgrims are the guests of Allah, and I will not tolerate any negligence in their service and support from the government.”

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive report for the construction of new modern hotels and other facilities through joint ventures and public-private partnerships to promote tourism in the country. “With the availability of modern facilities, tourism will be promoted across the country”, the prime minister said while chairing a meeting regarding Capital Development Authority (CDA) affairs here.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of CDA for successfully organizing the recent international conferences and other events in the federal capital.

“The initiation of international conferences in Pakistan is the certificate of our success on the diplomatic front,” he said adding that the confidence of the friendly countries had been restored due to the continued efforts of the incumbent government. The prime minister emphasized the need to further improve hotels, hospitals, and other facilities to host international-level conferences and events in the country.

He directed to ensure provision of the international standard facilities for guests coming from friendly countries.

He also instructed the CDA to further improve facilities for the residents of the federal capital. The meeting was informed that the pre-feasibility reports regarding the construction of new hotels and the revival of non-operational government buildings in Islamabad had been prepared. The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman CDA and other top officials.