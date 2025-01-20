Morocco boat tragedy survivors say smugglers threw non-payers into sea

Pakistani survivors of the Morocco boat tragedy have claimed it was a premeditated massacre orchestrated by human traffickers, according to preliminary statements recorded by a four-member Pakistani investigative team. The survivors revealed that human smugglers kept the boat stranded in open waters for several days, demanding ransom. “Those who paid were released, while those who couldn’t were beaten with hammers and thrown into the sea,” they stated. The victims also disclosed that many passengers died due to cold weather, lack of food, and physical assault. “The boat was under the control of an international human trafficking ring, involving smugglers from Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco,” sources said. The investigative team, comprising officials from the interior ministry, foreign ministry, information and broadcasting ministry, along with FIA, are currently in Morocco to probe the incident. Reports indicate that most of the casualties occurred due to severe weather and violence on the overcrowded boat. Survivors faced dire conditions, including food and water shortages, during their ordeal.