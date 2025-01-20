Two new additional judges sworn in at IHC

Two new additional judges, Justice Raja Inam Amin Minhas and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, have taken their oath at the Islamabad High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Islamabad High Court, where Chief Justice Aamer Farooq administered the oath to the new judges.

Following the oath-taking, Justice Raja Inam Amin Munir and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan officially became judges of the Islamabad High Court.

After the induction of the two new additional judges, a new roster has been issued. Starting from this week, five division benches and 10 single benches will be operational.

According to the new roster, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Inam Amin Munir, as well as Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, will form a division bench.

Other division benches will include Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Summaira Rafat Imtiaz, Justice Tariq Jahangiri and Justice Azam Khan, and Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is scheduled to meet again on February 1 to nominate nine additional judges to the Peshawar High Court (PHC). The meeting will be held in the Supreme Court building in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi.

According to sources, a total of 40 names have been sent to the JCP for consideration.

These include the names of four district and session judges: Kaleem Arshad Khan, Farrukh Jamshed, Inaamullah Khan and Sophia Waqar Khattak.

Lawyers whose names will be considered for nomination to the PHC include Abdul Fayyaz, Kaleem Khan, Aamir Javed, Atif Ali Khan, Aurangzeb, Bakht Jamal Khan, Basharat Khan, Bilal Ahmed Durrani, Ghulam Muhammad Sipal, Junaid Anwar, Kausar Ali Shah, and Mansoor Tariq.

The list also features Muhammad Ali Khan, Muhammad Bashar Naveed, Muhammad Habib Qureshi, Inam Khan, Ikram Khan, Muhammad Javed Khan, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Tariq Afridi, Mukhtar Ahmed Muniri, Nasir Mahmood, Nauman Haq, Qazi Babar Irshad, and Qazi Jawad Ehsanullah.