First Commercial Flight Lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Today marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s aviation history as the first commercial flight successfully landed at the New Gwadar International Airport.

PIA flight PK-503, departing from Karachi, took off at 9:50 AM, carrying 46 passengers. All eyes were on this historic journey, as it was not just an ordinary flight but a major step towards Gwadar’s bright future.

The aircraft touched down on the runway of New Gwadar International Airport at 11:15 AM local time, officially marking the commencement of operations at this state-of-the-art facility.

To make this moment even more memorable, the Minister of Defence and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, was present at the airport to extend a warm welcome to the first commercial flight.

According to the PIA spokesperson, this is a moment of pride not just for Gwadar but for all of Pakistan, paving the way for economic growth, tourism, and international connectivity in the region.

The inauguration of New Gwadar International Airport is the beginning of a new era in air travel, opening doors to endless opportunities for regional and global connectivity.