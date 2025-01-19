Lahore crowned world’s most polluted city again

Lahore has once again earned the grim distinction of being the most polluted city in the world, according to the latest air quality data. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at a staggering 553, categorizing it as a hazardous level of pollution. This marks another alarming episode in Lahore’s ongoing battle with deteriorating air quality, which continues to threaten public health and well-being. In comparison, the Indian capital, New Delhi, follows closely behind at second place with an AQI of 425. This level of pollution, driven by high concentrations of particulate matter, poses serious health risks, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. New Delhi has been a long-standing contender for the top spot in global pollution rankings, but Lahore’s persistent pollution levels have surpassed its regional rival. Meanwhile, Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, is also struggling with its own pollution crisis. Ranked seventh on the global pollution index, Karachi’s AQI stood at 186, well above the safe threshold. Although not as extreme as Lahore and New Delhi, the city’s air quality still remains a significant concern, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.