Duki tribal leader murdered

A tribal leader, Haji Sher Mohammad Oshkhel who was critically injured in a firing incident yesterday breathed his last on Sunday in Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Loralai, Balochistan.

According to details, the deceased tribal leader received four bullet injuries and was on ventilator.

Earlier, Haji Sher Mohammad Oshkhel was critically injured when some identified assailants opened fire on him. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors performed his surgery.

Later, local police filed a first information report (FIR) on behalf of victim’s son Mohammad Zikriya Nasir.

In the FIR Jamiat-e-Uelma-e-Islam’s provincial leader Sardar Akbar Khan Nasir and Zuhair Mohammad son of Zai Nasir was nominated.