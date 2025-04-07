Khushhal Khan Khattak express to resume service after five-year break

Pakistan Railways has announced the return of the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express. The long-distance train service will resume operations on April 25, 2025, after a five-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This service connects the regions of Sindh, southern Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The economy-class train travels between Karachi and Peshawar via the Kotri-Attock Main Line. It covers a distance of 1,512 kilometers in approximately 34 hours and 15 minutes. This is the only express train that directly links key cities like Larkana, Dadu, and Mianwali to Karachi and Peshawar.

Railway officials have fully prepared the route for the relaunch. They emphasized improved comfort for passengers along with a focus on affordability. This train service is essential for underserved communities, providing a vital connection to remote areas.

Major stations along the journey include Karachi, Kotri, Sehwan Sharif, and Peshawar Cantt. The return of the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express is expected to enhance connectivity and support local economies along its route.