Bushra Bibi seeks better jail conditions from Islamabad high court

Bushra Bibi, the former first lady and wife of Imran Khan, has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). She is serving a seven-year sentence at Adiala Jail for a £190 million corruption case. In her petition, she asks for better facilities based on the Pakistan Prison Rules of 1978.

Bushra Bibi says her past life in the Prime Minister’s House means she deserves certain comforts in prison. She claims that she made a formal request to the Adiala Jail superintendent, but nothing has changed. She also points out that her husband received better jail conditions while he was held in the same place.

Bushra Bibi has named the federal government, the Adiala Jail superintendent, and the chief commissioner of Islamabad in her case. She asks the court to order these authorities to improve prison conditions for her.

The £190 million case claims that Imran Khan and others mishandled funds sent to Pakistan by the UK’s National Crime Agency. Officials say Khan approved this settlement without sharing important details. They also allege that he and Bushra Bibi received valuable land meant for an educational institute.