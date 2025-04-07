YouTuber faces jail time for endangering isolated tribe

An American YouTuber may face jail time for a reckless stunt on North Sentinel Island. Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 24, tried to interact with the Sentinelese people, an indigenous tribe that has long avoided contact with outsiders. His actions have raised serious concerns about the safety and survival of this community.

In March, Polyakov illegally approached the island by boat. He landed for about five minutes, leaving behind a coconut and Diet Coke can. He also blew a whistle and gathered sand samples while filming the entire encounter. Fortunately, he did not meet any tribe members. Indian officials arrested him quickly and are investigating the incident.

Access to North Sentinel is banned under Indian law to protect the tribe from diseases. Survival International criticized Polyakov’s actions as “reckless and idiotic.” They warn that even brief contact could introduce viruses that may threaten the tribe’s existence.

The tribe has made it clear that they want no contact with outsiders. Past attempts to reach them often ended poorly, with violence and death resulting. Respecting the tribe’s wishes is essential for their survival, as any disruption could have tragic consequences.