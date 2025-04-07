PTA updates on starlink license and Karachi’s mobile signal woes

The Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) briefed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology about Starlink. The Space Board has issued a temporary license to Starlink. However, the full license will be given once regulations are finalized. The PTA is working on this process.

During the meeting, Committee Chairman asked about challenges related to Starlink’s licensing. Minister for IT assured the committee that no major issues exist. She explained that satellite internet is new technology. Thus, they are considering various factors as they finalize regulations.

Moreover, Minister Fatima mentioned that Starlink’s services should be available by November or December. This will happen once necessary infrastructure is in place. Additionally, she noted that a Chinese company is also looking to provide satellite internet services in Pakistan.

On another note, the committee discussed mobile signal issues in Karachi. The Chairman expressed frustration over dropped calls and poor connectivity. He questioned whether load shedding affected mobile signals. He revealed that he issued show-cause notices to telecom companies for these issues. Sharmila Farooqi, a committee member, emphasized that mobile connectivity is a growing concern for the country.