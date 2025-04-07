Warren Buffett sees wealth surge in 2025, stands alone among billionaires

Warren Buffett has once again defied market trends with a remarkable increase in his wealth. In 2025, he gained $12 billion, bringing his total net worth to $155 billion. This makes him the only billionaire on Forbes’ top ten list to see a rise in fortune this year.

At 94 years old, Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, now ranks sixth among the world’s richest individuals. His wealth boost comes primarily from a 3% rise in Berkshire Hathaway’s shares over the past month. This increase is impressive, especially as tech stocks and broader markets faced ups and downs.

In contrast, major tech figures like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg saw significant drops in their fortunes. Buffett’s investment approach, which focuses on value and long-term growth, has helped him avoid the turmoil affecting many in the tech sector.

Despite his wealth, Buffett remains dedicated to philanthropy. He has pledged to donate over 99% of his fortune and has already given $62 billion to charitable causes. His commitment to using wealth for the greater good distinguishes him as a guiding force in today’s financial landscape.