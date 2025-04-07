Heatwave alert issued for Sindh: temperatures set to soar

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Sindh. They predict temperatures could rise 5 to 7°C above normal in many districts. This is the first heatwave alert of the season and reflects ongoing hot, dry weather across upper and central Sindh.

Districts such as Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Sukkur are expected to face extreme temperatures. Residents in these areas may experience health risks, especially outdoor workers, children, and the elderly. Officials warn the heat could be dangerous and urge caution.

In Karachi, the weather is also heating up. Monday will be hot and dry, but humidity will rise on Tuesday and Wednesday. Maximum temperatures may reach 38°C, and humidity could hit 80-90%. This combination raises discomfort levels significantly.

The meteorological office advises everyone to take precautions. They recommend staying hydrated and avoiding direct sunlight, particularly from 11 am to 4 pm. Protecting yourself from the heat is crucial during this time.