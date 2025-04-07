BSEK announces matric exam schedule as new academic year begins

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced the dates for the 9th and 10th-grade exams. These exams will start on April 8, 2025. About 375,000 students will take part in these exams at 499 centers across Karachi. Students can find the list of centers on BSEK’s official website.

The BSEK Chairman confirmed that all students have received computerized admit cards. Strict rules will apply at the exam centers. Mobile phones and electronic devices are not allowed. Any devices found will be taken away by the staff.

The matriculation exams were originally set for March. However, BSEK changed the dates to avoid conflicts with Ramadan. The Sindh government made this adjustment to respect the holy month.

Today, April 7, 2025, marks the start of the new academic session in Sindh. Also, the college academic year will begin on August 1, 2025. The vacation schedules will remain unchanged. Summer break will be from June 1 to July 31, and winter break will be from December 22 to December 31.