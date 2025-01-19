Critics Choice Awards’ new date announced after two postponements

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards’ new date has been revealed.

The ceremony was previously postponed twice due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The event will now take place on Friday, February 7.

The Critics Choice Association announced the new date of the awards ceremony on Friday.

“The Critics Choice Association announced today that the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards will now take place on Friday, February 7, 2025,” the note began.

The note further reads, “The Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will broadcast LIVE on E! on Friday, February 7, 2025 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.’

“The show will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock,” revealed the organization. “There will no longer be a “Live from E!: Critics Choice Awards” two-hour red carpet special ahead of the telecast.”

For those unversed, the awards ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on January 12 at the Barker Hangar.

Prior to the show date, it was rescheduled for January 26 due to the ongoing wildfires in LA. But now events officials have pushed the show to February.