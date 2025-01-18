Both negotiating sides want Imran in jail: Vawda

Senator Faisal Vawda has said that negotiators from both the government and PTI want Imran Khan to remain in jail. Commenting on the announcment of the in £190m case verdict, he warned the PTI against filing a high court appeal, predicting it would end in disappointment. Speaking to a private TV channel, Vawda criticised the handling of corruption cases during the PTI government. “When the cabinet was presented with this disastrous order, I said it would end in jail time. This was always a straightforward, open-and-shut case,” he said. Vawda also accused PTI leaders of mishandling a settlement with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), saying, “A loss of Rs100 billion was inflicted upon the country. Evidence of corruption is clear.” The senator did not spare Imran Khan either, alleging his political and personal changes since 2018 led to the party’s downfall. “Before 2018, Imran Khan was honest. However, his new marriage brought chaos, corruption, and infighting,” Vawda claimed. He also criticised the shifting stance on Pakistan’s military. “Yesterday, the army was being praised; today, it’s being criticised. This inconsistency is damaging,” he added. Predicting further turmoil, Vawda remarked that ongoing talks and political strategies would bring little relief to PTI.