Maritime Security and Multilateral Collaboration

The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) has become a focal point of strategic importance in the 21st century. Increasingly viewed as the emerging centre of gravity in geopolitics, the region is pivotal to international trade, energy security, and maritime security.

As Alfred Thayer Mahan, the renowned maritime strategist, once stated, “Whoever controls the Indian Ocean will dominate Asia; the destiny of the world will be decided on its waters.” This assertion resonates today, as the region’s maritime influence is crucial not only to regional states but also to global powers contending for dominance in this vital waterway.

The IOR is marked by extensive trade routes and energy transfers, making it an economic lifeline. It is also home to significant maritime threats, ranging from political instability and territorial disputes to piracy, maritime terrorism, and transnational crimes.

Despite shared interests in securing these sea lanes, the region remains plagued by fragmented security efforts due to mutual distrust among littoral states. This has hindered the establishment of a comprehensive regional security framework, complicating collaborative efforts to address these challenges effectively.

In this context, the AMAN series of exercises emerges as an important initiative aimed at enhancing maritime collaboration and addressing the region’s security concerns. The AMAN Exercise, held biennially by the Pakistan Navy, serves as a key platform for fostering multilateral cooperation and promoting regional peace and stability.

First held in 2007, AMAN has grown into one of the largest and most significant multinational naval exercises in the region, involving naval forces from over 50 countries. It aims to enhance interoperability among participating navies, thereby strengthening collective maritime security efforts to address maritime challenges.

The upcoming AMAN Exercise is scheduled for February 2025. The exercise will focus on countering maritime security threats such as piracy, maritime terrorism, and transnational crimes, as well as enhancing responses through Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Operations (HADR). It provides a vital opportunity for nations to work together, share best practices, and build trust in an increasingly fragmented region.

In a groundbreaking development, the AMAN Dialogue will be conducted alongside the AMAN Exercise for the first time in 2025. The Dialogue will bring together the heads of navies, coast guards, and other maritime stakeholders to discuss critical maritime security issues faced by the region. This addition reflects the growing recognition of the need for dialogue and diplomatic engagement in addressing maritime threats.

The AMAN Dialogue will provide a platform for experts to exchange ideas and explore collaborative solutions to the challenges facing the Indian Ocean. By inviting a diverse range of maritime actors, from regional powers to extra-regional stakeholders, the Dialogue will promote transparency, trust-building, and confidence-building measures. It will also encourage the development of a more cohesive security framework that can address both traditional and non-traditional maritime threats.

The Dialogue’s significance lies in its potential to address the region’s fragmented security landscape. The IOR, characterized by a complex web of overlapping territorial disputes and historical mistrust, has long struggled to establish a unified security architecture. The AMAN Dialogue will facilitate candid conversations on these issues, creating opportunities for joint action and collaboration. It also underscores the importance of multilateralism in ensuring the safety and security of the region’s critical sea lanes, which are essential for global trade.

The AMAN Exercise and Dialogue are not only about addressing immediate security concerns but also about building long-term regional cooperation. By bringing together countries with differing interests and strategic priorities, these initiatives encourage a shift away from competition toward collaboration. The participation of countries like China, the US, and others in AMAN 2025 underscores the growing recognition that regional security is best achieved through cooperative efforts rather than unilateral actions.

The writer is a freelance columnist.