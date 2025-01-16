Govt urged to declare climate emergency to save environment

The Department of Mass Communication, Government Graduate College Gulberg, Lahore, organised an interactive session titled ‘The Climate Alarm: Pakistan’s Response and Pathways to Hope’ where speakers urged the government to declare a national climate emergency to safeguard the environment.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including students, media practitioners, academics, and climate rights activists from across Lahore. Speakers emphasized the urgency of implementing a comprehensive action plan in response to rising global temperatures.

Participants discussed various facets of the climate crisis, including its impact on economy, water resources, and public health in Pakistan. The session aimed to foster dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders to devise practical solutions for mitigating the effects of climate change.

Dr. Shafiq Ahmed Kamboh, a climate rights activist, highlighted the critical need to raise public awareness about the dangers of climate change.

“The rapidly increasing concentration of greenhouse gases in the earth’s atmosphere has not only disrupted traditional rainfall patterns but has also prolonged and intensified the summer season,” Dr. Kamboh warned.

“Methane, the primary component of natural gas, is responsible for more than 25 per cent of the warming we are experiencing today. It is a powerful pollutant with a global warming potential over 80 times greater than CO2 during the 20 years after it is released into the atmosphere,” he said.

The horrifying scenes of wildfires in Los Angeles have sparked a wave of concern among environmental and humanitarian circles worldwide. Pakistan also needs to be concerned about wildfires in the United States,” he said.

Dr. Kamboh further emphasized that humanity must unite to effectively tackle the natural disasters arising from the climate crisis instead of becoming increasingly divided. He urged the media to fulfill its responsibility by providing greater coverage of climate-related issues.

Dr. Alia Haider, an advocate for public health and climate justice, questioned Pakistan’s preparedness to address the climate crisis. She stressed the importance of prioritizing climate action for the well-being of future generations.

“It is the responsibility of both the state and the public to avoid activities that endanger the environment. Climate change is now a human rights issue. We must play our part, no matter how small, to save the planet,” she stated.

Dr. Haider further pointed out the importance of grassroots initiatives, such as community-led tree plantation drives and waste management projects, to build resilience against environmental degradation. She encouraged attendees to actively engage in local environmental campaigns and advocate for stricter regulations on industrial pollution.

While speaking to reporters, Waseem Ghafoor, Assistant Professor at the Department of Mass Communication, reaffirmed his institution’s commitment to promoting environmental awareness and engaging students in meaningful discussions about climate change. He expressed hope that such initiatives would inspire collective action and create a ripple effect in addressing the climate crisis.

The seminar concluded with a tree plantation activity on the college premises, symbolizing a collective commitment to environmental preservation.

The event was organized in collaboration with GrowTech Advertising, reflecting a shared vision for climate action and awareness.