Lahoris can now enjoy free Wi-Fi at 200 locations

Free Wi-Fi services have been rolled out across over 200 locations in Lahore and 11 districts of Punjab, according to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), The initiative includes 270 Wi-Fi hotspots, offering citizens internet access at key locations in cities such as Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, Attock, Sahiwal, Okara, and Murree. “Over 13 million users have already utilised more than 265 terabytes of data,” a PSCA spokesperson said. The free Wi-Fi aims to simplify daily life for residents by providing accessible internet connectivity. The service is not intended for video streaming or entertainment purposes, the spokesperson clarified, adding that the project aligns with the chief minister’s vision to make Punjab a digital province. “The free Wi-Fi initiative is part of efforts to digitise Punjab and provide modern facilities to its citizens,” the spokesperson added.