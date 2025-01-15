Justice Kayani expresses concern over delaying of cases

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the delay in the decision of a land transfer-related case and remarked that judges took 10 years in a matter that was supposed to be concluded in an hour. He gave these remarks during the hearing of a case related to 10 kanals 16 marla land in the ‘Karpa’ a remote area of Islamabad. Justice Kayani remarked that if the judges may be incompetent but the lawyers should not be ineffectual. He questioned what the fault of the public is. It took 10 years and more than 150 hearings in a case, he said adding that the time of the court and the public was wasted, he said. The IHC bench, however, reserved the verdict in the land transfer case after remarks.