ANF foils Ugandan woman’s drug smuggling attempt

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled Ugandan woman’s drug smuggling attempt at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

According to ANF spokesperson, the Ugandan female passenger reached Karachi via Dubai Entebbe and was detained at Jinnah International Airport.

During interrogation, the arrested woman confessed to having drug-filled capsules inside her.

Later, the accused was shifted to the hospital and 11 cocaine-filled capsules weighing 144 grams were recovered. On further investigation, the woman revealed about her Nigerian accomplice who was receiving the drugs in Lahore.

Through effective tactics, the ANF ensured that the accused maintained contact with the Nigerian recipient.

The Nigerian resident in Lahore had instructed the accused to travel by air from Karachi to Lahore to transport the drugs. The ANF deployed an intelligence team in Lahore to arrest the Nigerian national.

Based on effective planning and actionable intelligence, the accused was arrested from a hotel located in Firdous Market, Lahore.

The ANF is also actively working against international organizations involved in drug trafficking and are involved in drug trafficking using foreign nationals.

This operation demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to national and international security without compromising diplomatic relations.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Control Act. Investigation is underway from accused to arrest more members of the network. ANF is committed to its mission of One Nation One Destination in a Drug-Free Pakistan.