Veena says studying religion to be more practical

Veena Malik has revealed that she is studying religion in order to apply religious principles to her life. She was a guest on Mathira’s show and spoke about her Hijab and religious journey. To a question why she left wearing Hijab, the actress said that she thought wearing Dupatta would take her closer to Allah, but a person actually needs to study religion in order to do that and that is her path now. She said she is learning more about her religion and not focusing just on appearance of it. The actress, model and host has always been relevant for her controversies more than her work. Veena Malik used to wear hijab a few years back and she used to share pictures with her kids when she was wearing a dupatta and hijab and now she is not taking hijab and people were asking questions regarding this change.