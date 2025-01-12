Malala slams Taliban for ruining girls’ education

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai urged Muslim leaders on Sunday to avoid recognising the Taliban’s government in Afghanistan and to demonstrate genuine leadership by standing up against their policies limiting education for women and girls.

Addressing a summit on girls’ education in Islamabad, Malala firmly stated, “Do not legitimise them.” “Simply put, the Taliban do not see women as human beings. They cloak their crimes in cultural and religious justification. These policies are a violation of human rights and have no basis in Islamic teachings,” she said.

Malala Yousafzai called on Muslim leaders to demonstrate true leadership by refusing to legitimise the Taliban government. “As Muslim leaders, now is the time to raise your voices and use your power to oppose such injustices,” she added.

She also strongly criticised Israel’s actions in Gaza, accusing it of dismantling the region’s education system and committing human rights violations.

“In Gaza, Israel has decimated the entire education system,” she said during her address. “They have bombed all universities, destroyed more than 90% of schools, and indiscriminately attacked civilians sheltering in school buildings. A Palestinian girl cannot have the future she deserves if her school is bombed and her family is killed.”

The summit aimed to address challenges in girls’ education across Muslim communities and explore international leadership’s role in ensuring equal access to education. Malala pledged to continue advocating for the rights of children in conflict zones, stating, “I will not stay silent against such violations of international law and human rights.”

The ongoing crisis began on October 7, 2023, when Israel initiated a large-scale military offensive in Gaza. According to the Gaza health ministry, the offensive has resulted in over 46,000 deaths. The destruction of schools and universities has left thousands of children without access to education, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Malala underscored the urgency of international intervention to protect the rights and future of Palestinian children.

Malala, who was shot in the face by the Pakistani Taliban at the age of 15 for her education activism, has become a global symbol of resilience and advocacy for girls’ education.

After recovering in the United Kingdom, she became the youngest Nobel laureate at 17. She continues to campaign for equal education opportunities worldwide, focusing on children and women in conflict zones.

Malala concluded her speech by urging international solidarity to support education in conflict zones and end discriminatory practices against women and girls.

“Palestinian children, Afghan girls, and millions of others around the world deserve a future where education is their right, not a privilege,” she said. “We must unite to protect their dreams, their dignity, and their rights.”