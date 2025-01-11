Tom Holland’s dad shares insight into Zendaya engagement

Tom Holland became the greatest showman for his proposal to Zendaya. Just days after the Spider-Man actress turned heads at the 2025 Golden Globes with a 5-carat ring on that finger, Tom’s dad Dominic Holland confirmed that his son did indeed, pop the question to his now-fiancée during an intimate moment, noting that the actor was “very incredibly well prepared.”

“He had purchased a ring,” Dominic wrote in a Jan. 10 Patreon post. “He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out When, where, how, what to say, what to wear”

The insight into the couple’s low-key engagement comes on the heels of the Greatest Showman actress turning heads at the Jan. 5 award show with her eye-catching ring.

In addition to fanfare on social media, speculation about the pair’s status only grew after the Los Angeles Times noted in an article published on Jan. 5, that as reporter held up her left ring finger and pointed at it, Zendaya responded by showing off her rock.

Not to mention, when Zendaya, 28, was asked about her engagement directly, she simply responded with a shrug and simple smile. It should come as no surprise that the exact details behind the couple’s engagement were kept pretty close to the chest, considering the pair have taken steps to keep aspects of their romance private.

However, most recently, Zendaya shared that after meeting her now-fiancé on the set of Spider-Man, she couldn’t imagine how “strangely comfortable” acting alongside him would become. “It’s like second nature, if anything,” she told Vanity Fair in November. “You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him.” Zendaya went on to note just what it is about Tom, also 28, that she loves the most. “He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does,” she continued. “He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him.” And the feeling is mutual.

“I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life,” Tom told Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett during a July 2024 episode of their Smartless podcast. “It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.” As The Crowded Room star explained, “You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff-and that’s worth its weight in gold.” But that’s not all since shortly before taking the next step in their romance, the Cherry alum shared details about his future. “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” he shared in an interview with Men’s Health published Jan. 2. “Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.” Tom also opened up about why he and Zendaya often times decide to skip joint appearance during major events, ie such as this year’s Golden Globes.

“Because it’s not my moment,” Tom told the publication. “It’s her moment and if we go together, it’ll be all about us.”