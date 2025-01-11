Johnny Lever lauds Imran Ashraf for his natural flair for hosting

Indian actor Johnny Lever praised Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf for his exceptional hosting skills on the popular show Mazaq Raat. In a video message, Lever lauded Imran Ashraf’s work in the iconic show. Reviewing the show in detail, Lever highlighted Imran Ashraf’s natural flair for hosting, commenting on his ability to connect with the audience and guests alike. Lever’s words of appreciation meant a lot to Imran, who humbly shared the message with his fans on Instagram, calling it an ‘honour’ and a ‘great award’ for him to receive such recognition from a legendary figure in the entertainment industry. This post by the actor received an overwhelming response from his fans and followers. Several Pakistani artists praised Imran Ashraf, stating that he truly deserves all the recognition and applause. On Friday, the Imran Ashraf was honoured with the Best Host of the Year Award at the PBCF Nations Leaders Awards ceremony held in Karachi. Expressing his views on winning the award, Imran Ashraf said his award was for the channel and all those attached with it.