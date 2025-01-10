Rupee largely stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Friday. At close, the currency settled at 278.58 after a gain of Re0.03 against the greenback. The rupee closed at 278.61 on Thursday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Globally, the US dollar looked set to extend its longest weekly winning streak in over a year on Friday, underpinned by rising bond yields and expectations of another strong set of US jobs numbers. The US dollar has gained 0.5% on the yen this week to buy 158.03 yen and added more than 1% on an ailing British pound, which was battered to a 14-month low in tandem with a selloff in gilts and concern about British finances.