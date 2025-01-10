SMBR chairs meeting on ADP Schemes 2024-25

An important meeting regarding the Annual Development Program (ADP) schemes for 2024-25 was chaired by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab, Nabeel Javed. High-ranking officials, including Secretary S&R Rana Hamid, Secretary Revenue Board Hafiz Ahmad Tariq, DG PDMA Irfan Ahmad Kathia, and DG Katchi Abadi Muhammad Shahid, were in attendance.

The meeting reviewed ongoing progress on 59 ADP schemes, which include 37 new initiatives. Funding for 84% of these projects has already been allocated. The new schemes encompass AC complexes and residential facilities in districts such as Murree, Kot Addu, Kallar Kahar, Kot Radha Kishan, Shujaabad, Safdarabad, and others.

During the session, Nabeel Javed highlighted the construction of record rooms in various districts across Punjab to ensure the preservation of past and current revenue records. He also reviewed PDMA projects, including warehouse developments in Jhang, Rajanpur, and Sargodha, and approved site plans for modern warehouse construction.

Additionally, SMBR instructed the installation of advanced boards to display the cause list at the Judicial Complex, Farid Court House. He emphasized the provision of quality furniture and facilities for lawyers and litigants.

The meeting also evaluated ongoing projects at the Revenue Academy, including the construction of a state-of-the-art mosque, library, auditorium, gym, and other facilities. SMBR stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of digital amenities and completing all projects within the stipulated timeline.